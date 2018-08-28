Michigan Football Recruiting: Top Five Targets Left In 2019
As of August 28, Michigan's 2019 class contained 20 members and ranked No. 11 in the country according to the Rivals.com Team Rankings. That actually puts U-M six over the scholarship limit for the fall of 2019 but those numbers will surely change after the 2018 season.
With the opening kickoff just days away and potential official visit opportunities on the horizon, who are Michigan's biggest remaining targets?
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news