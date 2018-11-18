Ticker
Michigan Football Recruiting: U-M Offers Big Senior Tackle Dawand Jones

Brandon Brown • TheWolverine.com
@BSB_Wolverine
Recruiting Editor

Senior offensive tackle Dawand Jones picked up an offer from Michigan while in Ann Arbor yesterday.
Brandon Brown

The Michigan coaching staff is still looking to add a true offensive tackle to the offensive line haul in 2019. Crystal Lake (Ill.) Crystal Lake South four-star Trevor Keegan is option No. 1 but yesterday the Wolverines introduced a new name into the mix by offering Indianapolis Ben Davis offensive tackle Dawand Jones.

{{ article.author_name }}