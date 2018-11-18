Michigan Football Recruiting: U-M Offers Big Senior Tackle Dawand Jones
The Michigan coaching staff is still looking to add a true offensive tackle to the offensive line haul in 2019. Crystal Lake (Ill.) Crystal Lake South four-star Trevor Keegan is option No. 1 but yesterday the Wolverines introduced a new name into the mix by offering Indianapolis Ben Davis offensive tackle Dawand Jones.
