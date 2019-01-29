Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-29 13:02:33 -0600') }} football Edit

Michigan Football Recruiting: U-M Offers Big Time Sophomore Maalik Murphy

Gbd7kksrkrzkaodykiyh
Brandon Brown • TheWolverine.com
@BSB_Wolverine
Recruiting Editor

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Bsis9b6daxtypknlkui8
Sophomore quarterback Maalik Murphy now has Michigan as an option.
Rivals.com

Michigan has only offered a small handful of 2022 quarterbacks and Maalik Murphy is now one of them. The pro-style quarterback out of Gardena (Calif.) Serra is already a national recruit with offers from Florida State, Georgia, LSU and others. Michigan is now involved and the talented sophomore is very happy about it.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}