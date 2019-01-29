Michigan Football Recruiting: U-M Offers Big Time Sophomore Maalik Murphy
Michigan has only offered a small handful of 2022 quarterbacks and Maalik Murphy is now one of them. The pro-style quarterback out of Gardena (Calif.) Serra is already a national recruit with offers from Florida State, Georgia, LSU and others. Michigan is now involved and the talented sophomore is very happy about it.
