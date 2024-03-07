The University of Michigan’s football program is entering a new era with a significant addition to its staff. The recent announcement that Sean Magee will be taking on the role of general manager under Sherrone Moore is a move that signals the Wolverines’ intent to continue building on their storied legacy with strategic and innovative leadership. Magee, a seasoned professional with a rich background in both collegiate and professional football operations, brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of success. Below is the entire press release from Michigan: “J. Ira and Nicki Harris Family Head Football Coach Sherrone Moore announced Wednesday (March 6) the hiring of Sean Magee as the General Manager for the University of Michigan program. Magee returns to Ann Arbor after working as the Chief of Staff for the Chicago Bears during the 2022 and 2023 seasons. As the Senior Associate Athletic Director and General Manager, Magee will oversee all aspects of the recruiting and player personnel departments as well as coordinate the program’s NIL initiatives. He will handle the identification, evaluation and recruitment of prospective student-athletes in conjunction with the head coach and staff and manage the roster of current student-athletes while identifying future needs for the program.”

Sean Magee’s Return to Michigan: Background and Expectations

Before his return to Michigan, Sean Magee was intricately involved in the operations of the Chicago Bears, interfacing directly with the team’s head coach, general manager, and football operations department. His responsibilities included the execution of strategic and operational priorities, coordinating and overseeing the planning and execution for all in-season games, practices, off-season programs, and post-season evaluations of players and staff. Magee’s role as a key advisor for off-field related matters and his accountability in managing multiple budget areas demonstrate his comprehensive understanding of football operations at the highest level. His contribution to the Bears’ Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Council and his role as administrator of the NFL Bill Walsh Minority Fellowship Program further exemplify his commitment to fostering an inclusive and diverse sporting environment.

Previous Tenure at Michigan: Administrative Leadership and NFL Liaison

During his first stint at Michigan from 2017 to 2022, Sean Magee quickly rose through the ranks, demonstrating his leadership and operational acumen. After starting as the Director of Player Personnel, Magee was promoted to Associate Athletic Director for Football, where he played a pivotal role in providing oversight and direction for the off-field aspects of the football program. His responsibilities included managing the player personnel department, football operations, and overseeing the budget for all football-related activities. Furthermore, Magee served as the program’s liaison to the NFL, further showcasing his ability to bridge the gap between collegiate football and the professional ranks.

Naval Academy Tenure: Roster Management and Historic Success

Before his impactful roles at Michigan and with the Chicago Bears, Sean Magee served as the Director of Player Personnel at the U.S. Naval Academy. His tenure at Navy was marked by significant achievements, including managing the team's roster during the winningest five-year stretch in the program's history. Magee's strategic insights and leadership were key components in shaping a roster that would go on to achieve unparalleled success, highlighting his ability to identify and develop talent at the collegiate level.

Academic and Athletic Background: Economics Degree and Football Experience

Sean Magee’s foundation for success was built upon both his academic and athletic endeavors at the U.S. Naval Academy, where he graduated in 2004 with a Bachelor of Science degree in economics. As a player, Magee was part of the offensive line that led the nation in rushing during the 2003 season. His contributions on the field were instrumental in helping Navy regain the Commander in Chief’s Trophy for the first time since 1981 and participating in the program’s first bowl game since 1996. Magee’s experiences as a student-athlete have undoubtedly shaped his approach to team management and player development.

Military Service: Leadership and Decorations

Following his graduation, Magee served as an Active Duty Naval Officer from 2004-2012, where he received numerous awards and decorations for his service. His roles included Division Officer on the USS Juneau, leading a small boat unit in maritime piracy interdiction efforts, and serving as a manpower/personnel analyst and Operations Officer for Navy Recruiting District Ohio. Magee’s military service exemplifies his leadership qualities and dedication, traits that have translated into his professional career in football operations.

Educational Advancement: MBA from the College of William & Mary

In pursuit of furthering his education, Magee earned a Master’s degree in Business Administration from the College of William & Mary’s Mason School of Business in 2012. This advanced degree has equipped Magee with a deeper understanding of business strategy, finance, and management, enhancing his ability to navigate the complex financial and operational aspects of football program management.

