Advertisement
in other news
INTEL: Latest heat check on Bryce Underwood
M&BR has the latest on Michigan’s pursuit of Bryce Underwood.
• Josh Henschke
Hail to the Podcast: MSU & Recruiting Talk
Recap of Michigan's win over MSU, positives and concerns heading into big games, and recruiting impact.
• Trevor McCue
Michigan makes big impression on 2026 OL Jarvis Strickland Jr.
Michigan made a big impression on 2026 OL Jarvis Strickland Jr. during his gameday visit.
• Josh Henschke
Michigan impresses 2026 WR Gordon Sellars during visit
Sherrone Moore and Ron Bellamy team up to impress 2026 WR Gordon Sellars during his weekend visit to Ann Arbor.
• Josh Henschke
Where Michigan ranks in every major statistical category after Week 9
Where Michigan ranks in every major statistical category after the completion of Week 9.
• Josh Henschke
in other news
INTEL: Latest heat check on Bryce Underwood
M&BR has the latest on Michigan’s pursuit of Bryce Underwood.
• Josh Henschke
Hail to the Podcast: MSU & Recruiting Talk
Recap of Michigan's win over MSU, positives and concerns heading into big games, and recruiting impact.
• Trevor McCue
Michigan makes big impression on 2026 OL Jarvis Strickland Jr.
Michigan made a big impression on 2026 OL Jarvis Strickland Jr. during his gameday visit.
• Josh Henschke
Michigan Football Stock Report: Defense vs Michigan State
Subscribe to read more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.