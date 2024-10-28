BREAKING: Jack Tuttle retires from college football

Just nine days after starting at quarterback for Michigan against Illinois, seventh-year senior Jack Tuttle has officially retired from college football. He announced the news on Instagram on Monday night.

"Today, I am announcing my retirement from college football," Tuttle wrote in his Instagram post. "This decision, though difficult, comes after deep reflection and heartfelt conversations with my family, doctors and loved ones."

"The past year has been challenging, marked by a UCL repair in my throwing arm that I didn't fully recover from, which has caused ongoing issues. And unfortunately, the recent experience of enduring my fifth concussion has brought forth the painful truth: that I need to start prioritizing my health. Throughout my college career, I've battled numerous injuries, culminating in this difficult choice to step away from playing the game that I love."

Tuttle transferred to Michigan from Indiana in the 2023 offseason. He backed up J.J. McCarthy last season, and he started two games for the Wolverines in 2024.