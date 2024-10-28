BREAKING: Jack Tuttle retires from college football

in other news
Hail to the Podcast: MSU & Recruiting Talk
Recap of Michigan's win over MSU, positives and concerns heading into big games, and recruiting impact.
Michigan makes big impression on 2026 OL Jarvis Strickland Jr.
Michigan made a big impression on 2026 OL Jarvis Strickland Jr. during his gameday visit.
Michigan impresses 2026 WR Gordon Sellars during visit
Sherrone Moore and Ron Bellamy team up to impress 2026 WR Gordon Sellars during his weekend visit to Ann Arbor.
Where Michigan ranks in every major statistical category after Week 9
Where Michigan ranks in every major statistical category after the completion of Week 9.
Recap: Olivia Olson leads Michigan to exhibition rout of Northwood
Michigan is paced by strong performances by freshmen guards in an exhibition win over Northwood.
in other news
Hail to the Podcast: MSU & Recruiting Talk
Recap of Michigan's win over MSU, positives and concerns heading into big games, and recruiting impact.
Michigan makes big impression on 2026 OL Jarvis Strickland Jr.
Michigan made a big impression on 2026 OL Jarvis Strickland Jr. during his gameday visit.
Michigan impresses 2026 WR Gordon Sellars during visit
Sherrone Moore and Ron Bellamy team up to impress 2026 WR Gordon Sellars during his weekend visit to Ann Arbor.
Just nine days after starting at quarterback for Michigan against Illinois, seventh-year senior Jack Tuttle has officially retired from college football. He announced the news on Instagram on Monday night.
"Today, I am announcing my retirement from college football," Tuttle wrote in his Instagram post. "This decision, though difficult, comes after deep reflection and heartfelt conversations with my family, doctors and loved ones."
"The past year has been challenging, marked by a UCL repair in my throwing arm that I didn't fully recover from, which has caused ongoing issues. And unfortunately, the recent experience of enduring my fifth concussion has brought forth the painful truth: that I need to start prioritizing my health. Throughout my college career, I've battled numerous injuries, culminating in this difficult choice to step away from playing the game that I love."
Tuttle transferred to Michigan from Indiana in the 2023 offseason. He backed up J.J. McCarthy last season, and he started two games for the Wolverines in 2024.
---
Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards
Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer
Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @Jerry_Diorio
Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube
Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram