Michigan Football: The Big House Will Have Blue End Zones This Season
The University of Michigan announced Friday afternoon on Twitter that Michigan Stadium will feature blue end zones for the first time in program history.
It will look just like the blue end zones Michigan typically has for bowl games. An example, released by the school, can be seen in the picture above.
Blue end zones are coming to Michigan Stadium for the first time in program history. 🔵🔵🔵#GoBlue 〽️🏈 pic.twitter.com/dImv2jAskA— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) June 15, 2018
"Michigan" will be spelled out in maize letters, just as it was before.
The turf at the Big House is being replaced this summer, meaning the entire field will be brand new for the 2018 season.
The turf at Michigan Stadium and Schembechler Hall are being replaced this summer.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) June 14, 2018
Watch this week's time lapse of The Big House turf removal. 👇#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/qrgriVQxBw
