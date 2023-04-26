Michigan football transfer back in the portal
At the end of the 2022 season Michigan EDGE Taylor Upshaw elected to enter the transfer portal and find a new home for his final season of eligibility.
Upshaw chose to join Colorado under new head coach Deion Sanders, but after the completion of spring ball and only 4 months in Boulder, Upshaw is back in the portal.
Upshaw played in 37 games in his time in Ann Arbor. Last season Upshaw made 12 tackles with 4.5 for loss including two sacks, one interception, and one quarterback hurry. That interception coming late in a 45-23 victory over Ohio State.
With Upshaw’s departure, Colorado has now seen 41 players enter the transfer portal since April 15.
---
Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards
Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer
Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @lucasreimink, @JaredHalus
Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube
Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram