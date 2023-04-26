At the end of the 2022 season Michigan EDGE Taylor Upshaw elected to enter the transfer portal and find a new home for his final season of eligibility.

Upshaw chose to join Colorado under new head coach Deion Sanders, but after the completion of spring ball and only 4 months in Boulder, Upshaw is back in the portal.

Upshaw played in 37 games in his time in Ann Arbor. Last season Upshaw made 12 tackles with 4.5 for loss including two sacks, one interception, and one quarterback hurry. That interception coming late in a 45-23 victory over Ohio State.

With Upshaw’s departure, Colorado has now seen 41 players enter the transfer portal since April 15.