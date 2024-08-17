PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1XQk5CQjhTNVZRJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVdCTkJCOFM1VlEnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football Edit

Michigan Football Two-Deep on Offense

Trevor McCue • Maize&BlueReview
Senior Editor
@trevormccue

With only two weeks of fall camp remaining, position battles are still raging, but the depth chart for Michigan Football is starting to take shape.

We can assemble a two-deep for Michigan Football by combining our intel with coaches' and players' comments. Starters, rotation, and possible breakthrough players to watch during the season.

Let's take a look at the offense.

QUARTERBACK
ROLE PLAYER

STARTER

ALEX ORJI

BACKUP

DAVIS WARREN OR JACK TUTTLE
BREAKTHROUGH: JADYN DAVIS
Nothing is written in pen yet, and we may not know the starter until early before the game or even when the offense takes the field. But this job has always felt like Alex Orji's to lose, and he has been strong so far in fall camp. Orji brings an extra dynamic to the offense with his legs and has the highest ceiling in the QB room.

Davis Warren should not be discounted and may end up as the backup quarterback over Jack Tuttle. Warren has had a strong camp passing the ball, while Tuttle has sometimes been hindered.

While a redshirt for Jadyn Davis should be assumed, he has exceeded expectations this offseason and should get chances to pass in a game this season, and he is a major factor for the starting job in 2025.


RUNNING BACK
ROLE PLAYER

RB1

DONOVAN EDWARDS

RB2

KALEL MULLINGS

RB3

BEN HALL OR JORDAN MARSHALL
BREAKTHROUGH: COLE CABANA

There hasn't been much to discuss regarding the top of the depth chart at running back. This group will be led by Donovan Edwards and Kalel Mullings, two players who have had strong showings this fall and plenty of shout-outs from the coaching staff. What we don't know is how they will be used on early downs in short yardage. That's something we will learn in the season.

There is still a battle of sorts for the RB3 role with Ben Hall and Jordan Marshall. Both players have had solid fall camps and will play this season. Much like Edwards and Mullings, we don't know what the rotations will look like or how big of a role Hall or Marshal could have this season.

We haven't heard much about Cole Cabana, but that's a good thing in some ways. Cabana has dealt with injuries throughout his time in Ann Arbor. Now over 200 lbs and appearing healthy, Cabana should get chances this year, even if that means climbing through special teams.


WIDE RECEIVER
ROLE PLAYER

X

FRED MOORE

Z

TYLER MORRIS

SLOT

SEMAJ MORGAN

ROTATION

CJ CHARLESTON, AMORION WALKER
BREAKTHROUGH: CHANNING GOODWIN OR IMARION STEWART

With Roman Wilson and Cornelius Johnson gone, a few wide receivers must step up in 2024. The staff is looking for Tyler Morris to take on the WR1 role to start the season, with his role being compared to Ronnie Bell and Wilson. Semaj Morgan will be the WR2 and always on the field with Morris. The freshman breakout wants to expand his role this season and should be a dangerous weapon after the catch.

Fred Moore will take on the X receiver role to start the season, but with the way Michigan rotates, it will be interesting to see how he is used. Moore has sneaky speed and could surprise this season. He'll split reps in some fashion with Youngstown State transfer CJ Charleston. The versatile receiver has had a strong camp and brings experience.

Amorion Walker will get opportunities to prove he can be a deep threat outside receiver. If he makes and plays and shows explosiveness, his role will expand. It's hard to imagine Michigan getting involvement from more than five receivers, but freshmen Channing Goodwin and I'Marion Stewart have had strong camps and been praised by coaches enough that we shouldn't be shocked if they see the field in 2024.


TIGHT END
ROLE PLAYER

H

COLSTON LOVELAND

Y

MARLIN KLEIN

FB

MAX BREDESON

ROTATION

DEAKON TONIELLI, ZACK MARSHALL, JALEN HOFFMAN
BREAKTHROUGH: BRADY PRIESKORN

Colston Loveland leads the tight end group. Arguably the best tight end in college football, Loveland is a serious candidate to lead Michigan in receiving this season. The rise of Marlin Klein this offseason gives Michigan the second tight end it needs and the flexibility to move Loveland outside more often.

Max Bredeson has his own role as the H-Back/FB in this offense. Bredeson has asked for a bigger role in the passing game, and he should get it. A player making noise in fall camp has been Jalen Hoffman. The walk-on should be at least a backup to Bredeson, but his pass-catching skills could get him rotation reps. Deakon Tonielli appears to have the TE3 role heading into the season and will be used in line with 13 personnel. Zack Marshall is more of a vertical threat and should back up Loveland.

This a deep group, so it will be tough for a freshman to rise, but Brady Prieskorn could see a role expand throughout the season.

OFFENSIVE LINE
ROLE PLAYER

LT

MYLES HINTON

LG

JOSH PRIEBE

C

GREG CRIPPEN OR RAHEEM ANDERSON

RG

GIOVANNI EL-HADI

RT

ANDREW GENTRY OR JEFFREY PERSI

DEPTH

NATHAN EFOBI, DOMINICK GIUDICE, EVAN LINK, CONNOR JONES, JAKE GUARNERA
BREAKTHROUGH: BLAKE FRAZIER

Three roles are locked in: Myles Hinton at left tackle, Josh Priebe at left guard, and Giovanni El-Hadi at right guard. They represent Michigan's three most experienced linemen, Hinton and Priebe, who have multiple seasons of starts.

Depth was a topic of conversation among the coaching staff heading into fall camp, and two weeks away from the season, that depth is showing. Greg Crippen and Raheem Anderson are still battling for the starting center job, with Anderson giving them the flexibility to play guard. A similar situation at right tackle as Andrew Gentry and Jeffrey Persi battle for the starting job, but also can play tackle or guard on either side.

Nathan Efobi has had a strong camp and should be plug and play guard. Dominick Giudice has impressed, pushing El-Hadi at times while also taking reps at center. Evan Link and Connor Jones have gotten shout-outs and performed well with the 2s.

Getting on the field as a freshman along the offensive line is no easy task, and with so many players ahead, I am not expecting it. That said, Jake Guarnera and Blake Frazier enrolled early and have turned in strong fall camps. Both have played at multiple spots on the line and are likely starters next season.

---

