football

Michigan Football Video: Don Brown, Rashan Gary, Devin Bush On Spring Ball

Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer

Tys6nlsflxy9ahlaul9k
The first thing Don Brown noted about his defense tonight is how fast they are.

Defensive coordinator Don Brown, junior defensive end Rashan Gary and junior linebacker Devin Bush all met with the media Tuesday night to discuss how spring ball has been going so far.

The trio talked about several interesting topics, including which players have been standing out, how the quarterbacks have been looking, and much, much more.

We have their videos below.

Defensive coordinator Don Brown


Junior defensive end Rashan Gary and junior defensive end Devin Bush


