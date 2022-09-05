Michigan football has a new addition.

The program continued its ambitious community service approach in continuing its relationship with Team IMPACT by signing Noah Wells to a National Letter of Intent in a ceremony during a team meeting at Schembechler Hall on Monday afternoon.

"If I could use one word to describe this, I'd say 'exciting,'" said Wells. "I love Michigan football. I have been a fan my whole life, and it is just really exciting to be part of it."

Wells is a 15-year-old from Milford, Mich., living with Jeune's Syndrome, a condition affecting bone growth in the chest and ribcage. The syndrome requires regular surgeries. Wells has undergone 66 operations.

According to its mission statement, Team IMPACT matches children facing serious illness and disability with college sports teams, creating a long-term, life-changing experience for everyone involved.

Wells will attend all of Michigan's home games in 2022, including Colorado State on Saturday, which he and his family attended.

His mentor will be Larry Prout Jr., U-M's first Team IMPACT signee in 2016, who found a strong connection with the fan base through social media.

"We are so thankful that Team IMPACT puts this program together to match up kids with teams and really make the kids' dreams come true," Josh Wells, Noah's father, said. "Noah has had 66 surgeries, and he's spent a lot of time in the hospital. 10-, 12-week stays at times. The doctors and nurses who are advocates and supporters for children and families are really part of the family. We are just so impressed with Team IMPACT. We are all living a dream through this right now and to see Noah experience this and be part of the team is amazing."

U-M designated running back Tavierre Dunlap, defensive end Mike Morris, cornerback Mike Sainristil, tight end Carter Selzer, and quarterback Davis Warren as student-athlete leaders for the Wells family.



