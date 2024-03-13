Michigan formally announces the addition of Tony Alford as RB coach
Michigan Football has officially announced the addition of former Ohio State Buckeyes assistant Tony Alford as its next running backs coach and run game coordinator.
Sherrone Moore issued comments in a statement released by Michigan.
"Tony is an elite running backs coach who is an outstanding mentor and example for young men in all aspects of football and life," said Moore. "I know that he will have a profound impact on our running back room and football program. We are excited to have Tony and his wife, Trina, and their boys join the Michigan Football Family."
Moore's first staff at Michigan is now complete with the addition of Alford.
Head Coach: Sherrone Moore
Offensive Coordinator/QBs: Kirk Campbell
Run Game Coordinatoor/RBs: Tony Alford
Offensive Line: Grant Newsome
Tight Ends: Steve Casula
Defensive Coordinator: Wink Martindale
Defensive Line: Greg Scruggs
Linebackers: Brian Jean-Mary
Secondary: Lamar Morgan
Special Teams Coordinator/S: JB Brown
