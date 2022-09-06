Michigan's newly-named head coach, Bonnie Tholl, wasted no time in hiring an assistant coach to fill the vacant position. On Tuesday morning, the team announced that it would hire Amanda Chidester as its new assistant coach.

Tholl gave a statement in a press release on Tuesday. "I'm beyond excited to finalize our already talented staff with Amanda Chidester," said Tholl. "As a former Michigan captain, 'Chiddy' has a true passion for Michigan and a clear vision for what this program stands for. She will elevate the play and competitiveness of our players immediately. Sharing her experiences as an Olympian, professional player and NCAA All-American will add great value to Michigan softball."

Chidester played four seasons at Michigan under both Carol Hutchins and Bonnie Tholl. She was a two-time Big Ten Player of the Year (2011, 2012) and started 231 games in her career. In her four years at Michigan she batted .355 with 248 hits and 200 RBIs.

Following her time at Michigan, Chidester represented Team USA in the 2020 Summer Olympics, and she won a silver medal. She also gave a statement in a press release following the hire.

"It is an absolute honor to be back wearing the maize and blue," said Chidester. "A week ago, I didn't know that college coaching would be my next adventure, but when your dream job is offered to you, you have to take it. I can't wait to share my knowledge and experiences from the last 10 years of playing both internationally and professionally with Team 46, and I can't wait to get to work!"