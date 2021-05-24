Michigan Hires Sydney Sims To Lead Communications And Branding Efforts

Michigan Wolverines football continues to make moves to beef up its recruiting department. Monday afternoon, the program announced the addition of Sydney Sims, who will serve as Director of Strategic Communications and Branding, a new role created soon after new Director of Player Personnel Courtney Morgan was hired in April.

According to a Michigan football press release, Sims' job responsibilities include "running the social media accounts for football; handling branding, education and initiatives with the student-athletes; and recruiting communication for the program."

This move is one of many during the offseason for head coach Jim Harbaugh and Co. Former Director of Recruiting Matt Dudek left in April for a job at Mississippi State, and analyst Aashon Larkins has since been promoted to fill the vacancy. In addition, Harbaugh hired Christina DeRuyter as the team's Director of On-Campus Recruiting and Operations.