Michigan Hires Sydney Sims To Lead Communications And Branding Efforts
Michigan Wolverines football continues to make moves to beef up its recruiting department. Monday afternoon, the program announced the addition of Sydney Sims, who will serve as Director of Strategic Communications and Branding, a new role created soon after new Director of Player Personnel Courtney Morgan was hired in April.
According to a Michigan football press release, Sims' job responsibilities include "running the social media accounts for football; handling branding, education and initiatives with the student-athletes; and recruiting communication for the program."
This move is one of many during the offseason for head coach Jim Harbaugh and Co. Former Director of Recruiting Matt Dudek left in April for a job at Mississippi State, and analyst Aashon Larkins has since been promoted to fill the vacancy. In addition, Harbaugh hired Christina DeRuyter as the team's Director of On-Campus Recruiting and Operations.
RELATED: Salaries For All Of Michigan Football's 2021 Assistant Coaches
RELATED: Michigan Offensive Coordinator Josh Gattis Signs Contract Extension
Sims spent 15 months at Notre Dame, where she oversaw the football social media accounts and handled student-athletes branding as a member of The Fighting Irish Media team within the athletic department. She also served as an on-camera reporter to provide fans of the Irish an inside look into the program, something the program says she will also do at Michigan.
Before she worked in South Bend, Sims managed the social media accounts and created daily content for Navy's football program during the 2018 and 2019 seasons.
"Her efforts helped the Naval Academy to one of the largest growths in terms of percentage of followers in college football," the release said.
Prior to that, she was a reporter for the American Athletic Conference Campus Connect program and as a correspondent on the American Forces Network.
While attending graduate school, Sims worked for the Wyoming football team in 2017 and 2018. A Pittsburgh, Pa., native, Sims earned her bachelor's degree in broadcast journalism from Youngstown State in 2017.
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook