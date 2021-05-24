Michigan Offensive Coordinator Josh Gattis Signs Contract Extension

While Michigan Wolverines football head coach Jim Harbaugh has six new assistant coaches for the 2021 season, some things are staying the same, with Harbaugh signing offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach Josh Gattis to a one-year contract extension that runs through the 2022 campaign, according to MLive, which obtained Gattis' contract via a Freedom of Information Act request.

The move was made last month, though there was no official announcement made by the program. Before the extension, Gattis was set to enter the final season of his three-year deal he inked back in 2019.

Gattis' new deal will expire Jan. 10, 2023, meaning he's under contract for two more seasons. His base salary of $900,000 will remain in place for the 2021 campaign, but that will be bumped up to $1 million in 2022.

Incentives include a $100,000 bonus for finishing top two in the Big Ten in scoring offense and $100,000 for finishing top 10 in the FBS in scoring offense. Additionally, Gattis is set to receive $50,000 per win Michigan collects over eight in a season, with a max of $200,000 allowed.

