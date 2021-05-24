 Michigan Wolverines Football: Salaries For All Of Michigan Football's Assistant Coaches
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-24 11:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Salaries For All Of Michigan Football's 2021 Assistant Coaches

Clayton Sayfie • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
@CSayf23

Michigan Wolverines head football coach Jim Harbaugh, entering his seventh season in Ann Arbor, has been busy this offseason. In addition to signing a four-year contract extension himself, Harbaugh has made seven assistant coaching hires and he's beefed up his recruiting department.

Heading into the 2021 campaign, Harbaugh has six new assistant coaches on staff — co-defensive coordinator Maurice Linguist was hired in January but left to become Buffalo's head coach in early May — and he's shuffled around the positions in which some existing coaches will work with.

Harbaugh, who was paid slightly over $8 million in 2020, saw his extension include a pay cut, with the head man now set to make a base salary of $4 million in 2021, which will increase to $4.426 million in 2025. He can earn a maximum bonus of $3.475 million from performance-related incentives in each year of the contract.

While he's the only one on the coaching staff to have taken an individual pay cut this offseason, Harbaugh's assistant coaching salary pool is much lighter than it was in 2020. Last year, Michigan assistant coaches made a collective $6.27 million, while they'll earn just over $5.4 million this season.

Below, we examine each Michigan assistant coach, the status of their contract and what their salary will be in 2021.

RELATED: Michigan Offensive Coordinator Josh Gattis Signs Contract Extension

RELATED: Five Thoughts On Michigan Football Heading Into Summer

Michigan Wolverines football head coach Jim Harbaugh has reduced his assistant coaching salary pool from $6.27 million in 2020 to just over $5.4 million in 2021.
Michigan Wolverines football head coach Jim Harbaugh has reduced his assistant coaching salary pool from $6.27 million in 2020 to just over $5.4 million in 2021. (Per Kjeldsen)

Mike Macdonald, Defensive Coordinator

Michigan Wolverines football defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald is entering his first year on the job.
Michigan Wolverines football defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald is entering his first year on the job. (MGoBlue.com)

Macdonald, who came to Michigan after serving as the Baltimore Ravens' linebackers coach, signed a three-year deal worth $3,075,000 in January, making his yearly salary $1 million. He can also receive up to $400,000 in bonuses each season.

Josh Gattis, Offensive Coordinator / Wide Receivers Coach

Michigan Wolverines football offensive coordinator Josh Gattis recently signed a one-year contract extension.
Michigan Wolverines football offensive coordinator Josh Gattis recently signed a one-year contract extension. (AP Images)

Gattis signed a one-year contract extension last month. His original three-year deal, inked in 2019, was set to expire following the 2021 campaign. He will make $900,000 this coming season, and is scheduled to receive a $100,000 raise up to $1 million in 2022.

Incentives include a $100,000 bonus for finishing top two in the Big Ten in scoring offense and $100,000 for finishing top 10 in the FBS in scoring offense. Additionally, Gattis will receive $50,000 per win Michigan collects over eight in a season, with a max of $200,000 allowed.

Steve Clinkscale, Defensive Passing Game Coordinator / Defensive Backs Coach

Michigan Wolverines football defensive backs coach and defensive passing game coordinator Steve Clinkscale joined the program in May.
Michigan Wolverines football defensive backs coach and defensive passing game coordinator Steve Clinkscale joined the program in May. (Jeff Drummond/Cats Illustrated)

Clinkscale was hired from Kentucky, and signed a three-year contract with Michigan. He will make an annual salary of $600,000 over the next three years. If Michigan's defense finishes in the top 25 in fewest passing yards allowed per game, however, Clinkscale will receive a raise of $100,000 per year and promotion to co-defensive coordinator for the remainder of the contract term.

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

Matt Weiss, Quarterbacks Coach

Michigan Wolverines football quarterbacks coach Matt Weiss is heavily involved in analytics.
Michigan Wolverines football quarterbacks coach Matt Weiss is heavily involved in analytics. (AP Images)

Weiss, who was previously with the Baltimore Ravens, signed a two-year contract worth $1.2 million, meaning he will make $600,000 in both 2021 and 2022. He is Michigan's highest-paid assistant coach without a 'coordinator' in his job title.

Sherrone Moore, Co-Offensive Coordinator / Offensive Line Coach

Michigan Wolverines football offensive line coach / co-offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore received a promotion and a pay raise this offseason.
Michigan Wolverines football offensive line coach / co-offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore received a promotion and a pay raise this offseason. (AP Images)

After serving as Michigan's tight ends coach for three seasons (2018-20), Moore signed a two-year contract extension to go along with his promotion to co-offensive coordinator and offensive line coach this offseason. He will earn $550,00 in 2021 and $575,000 in 2022.

Mike Hart, Running Backs Coach

Michigan Wolverines football running backs coach Mike Hart is the program's all-time leading rusher.
Michigan Wolverines football running backs coach Mike Hart is the program's all-time leading rusher. (Michigan Football Twitter Account (@UMichFBall)

Hart left his post as running backs coach and associate head coach at Indiana to return to his alma mater and coach under Harbaugh. He signed a two-year deal with Michigan, and will make $415,000 in 2021 and $430,000 in 2022. His signing bonus was $115,000.

Jay Harbaugh, Tight Ends Coach / Special Teams Coordinator

Michigan Wolverines football tight ends coach / special teams coordinator Jay Harbaugh is entering his seventh year in Ann Arbor.
Michigan Wolverines football tight ends coach / special teams coordinator Jay Harbaugh is entering his seventh year in Ann Arbor. (Brandon Brown)

Harbaugh, who made $415,000 in 2020, will be paid that same amount in 2021, before receiving a bump up to $430,000 in 2022. He signed a two-year extension this offseason, before his contract expired.

Shaun Nua, Defensive Line Coach

Michigan Wolverines football defensive line coach Shaun Nua is entering his third year on the job.
Michigan Wolverines football defensive line coach Shaun Nua is entering his third year on the job. (Michigan Football Twitter Account)

Nua received a two-year extension this offseason, after his original two-year contract was scheduled to expire in January. He is set to earn $415,000 in 2021 and $430,000 in 2022, after making $400,000 each of his first two seasons in Ann Arbor.

George Helow, Safeties Coach

Michigan Wolverines football linebackers coach George Helow was previously Maryland's special teams coordinator and inside linebackers coach.
Michigan Wolverines football linebackers coach George Helow was previously Maryland's special teams coordinator and inside linebackers coach. (MGoBlue.com)

Coming over from the coaching staff at Maryland, Helow will make $350,000 in 2021 and $375,000 in the second year of his two-year deal.

Ron Bellamy, Safeties Coach

Michigan Wolverines football safeties coach Ron Bellamy played several seasons in the NFL, including with the Detroit Lions.
Michigan Wolverines football safeties coach Ron Bellamy played several seasons in the NFL, including with the Detroit Lions. (Michigan Football Twitter Account)

Bellamy, a former Michigan receiver who served as West Bloomfield (Mich.) High's head coach for 11 seasons, joined the Wolverine staff this offseason, inking a two-year contract that will earn him $225,000 in 2021 and $250,000 in 2022.

Michigan Assistant Coach Salaries For 2021
Coach 2021 Salary

Mike Macdonald

$1,000,000

Josh Gattis

$900,000

Steve Clinkscale

$600,000

Matt Weiss

$600,000

Sherrone Moore

$550,000

Mike Hart

$415,000

Jay Harbaugh

$415,000

Shaun Nua

$415,000

George Helow

$350,000

Ron Bellamy

$225,000

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}