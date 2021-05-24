Salaries For All Of Michigan Football's 2021 Assistant Coaches
Michigan Wolverines head football coach Jim Harbaugh, entering his seventh season in Ann Arbor, has been busy this offseason. In addition to signing a four-year contract extension himself, Harbaugh has made seven assistant coaching hires and he's beefed up his recruiting department.
Heading into the 2021 campaign, Harbaugh has six new assistant coaches on staff — co-defensive coordinator Maurice Linguist was hired in January but left to become Buffalo's head coach in early May — and he's shuffled around the positions in which some existing coaches will work with.
Harbaugh, who was paid slightly over $8 million in 2020, saw his extension include a pay cut, with the head man now set to make a base salary of $4 million in 2021, which will increase to $4.426 million in 2025. He can earn a maximum bonus of $3.475 million from performance-related incentives in each year of the contract.
While he's the only one on the coaching staff to have taken an individual pay cut this offseason, Harbaugh's assistant coaching salary pool is much lighter than it was in 2020. Last year, Michigan assistant coaches made a collective $6.27 million, while they'll earn just over $5.4 million this season.
Below, we examine each Michigan assistant coach, the status of their contract and what their salary will be in 2021.
Mike Macdonald, Defensive Coordinator
Macdonald, who came to Michigan after serving as the Baltimore Ravens' linebackers coach, signed a three-year deal worth $3,075,000 in January, making his yearly salary $1 million. He can also receive up to $400,000 in bonuses each season.
Josh Gattis, Offensive Coordinator / Wide Receivers Coach
Gattis signed a one-year contract extension last month. His original three-year deal, inked in 2019, was set to expire following the 2021 campaign. He will make $900,000 this coming season, and is scheduled to receive a $100,000 raise up to $1 million in 2022.
Incentives include a $100,000 bonus for finishing top two in the Big Ten in scoring offense and $100,000 for finishing top 10 in the FBS in scoring offense. Additionally, Gattis will receive $50,000 per win Michigan collects over eight in a season, with a max of $200,000 allowed.
Steve Clinkscale, Defensive Passing Game Coordinator / Defensive Backs Coach
Clinkscale was hired from Kentucky, and signed a three-year contract with Michigan. He will make an annual salary of $600,000 over the next three years. If Michigan's defense finishes in the top 25 in fewest passing yards allowed per game, however, Clinkscale will receive a raise of $100,000 per year and promotion to co-defensive coordinator for the remainder of the contract term.
Matt Weiss, Quarterbacks Coach
Weiss, who was previously with the Baltimore Ravens, signed a two-year contract worth $1.2 million, meaning he will make $600,000 in both 2021 and 2022. He is Michigan's highest-paid assistant coach without a 'coordinator' in his job title.
Sherrone Moore, Co-Offensive Coordinator / Offensive Line Coach
After serving as Michigan's tight ends coach for three seasons (2018-20), Moore signed a two-year contract extension to go along with his promotion to co-offensive coordinator and offensive line coach this offseason. He will earn $550,00 in 2021 and $575,000 in 2022.
Mike Hart, Running Backs Coach
Hart left his post as running backs coach and associate head coach at Indiana to return to his alma mater and coach under Harbaugh. He signed a two-year deal with Michigan, and will make $415,000 in 2021 and $430,000 in 2022. His signing bonus was $115,000.
Jay Harbaugh, Tight Ends Coach / Special Teams Coordinator
Harbaugh, who made $415,000 in 2020, will be paid that same amount in 2021, before receiving a bump up to $430,000 in 2022. He signed a two-year extension this offseason, before his contract expired.
Shaun Nua, Defensive Line Coach
Nua received a two-year extension this offseason, after his original two-year contract was scheduled to expire in January. He is set to earn $415,000 in 2021 and $430,000 in 2022, after making $400,000 each of his first two seasons in Ann Arbor.
George Helow, Safeties Coach
Coming over from the coaching staff at Maryland, Helow will make $350,000 in 2021 and $375,000 in the second year of his two-year deal.
Ron Bellamy, Safeties Coach
Bellamy, a former Michigan receiver who served as West Bloomfield (Mich.) High's head coach for 11 seasons, joined the Wolverine staff this offseason, inking a two-year contract that will earn him $225,000 in 2021 and $250,000 in 2022.
|Coach
|2021 Salary
|
Mike Macdonald
|
$1,000,000
|
Josh Gattis
|
$900,000
|
Steve Clinkscale
|
$600,000
|
Matt Weiss
|
$600,000
|
Sherrone Moore
|
$550,000
|
Mike Hart
|
$415,000
|
Jay Harbaugh
|
$415,000
|
Shaun Nua
|
$415,000
|
George Helow
|
$350,000
|
Ron Bellamy
|
$225,000
---
