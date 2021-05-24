Salaries For All Of Michigan Football's 2021 Assistant Coaches

Michigan Wolverines head football coach Jim Harbaugh, entering his seventh season in Ann Arbor, has been busy this offseason. In addition to signing a four-year contract extension himself, Harbaugh has made seven assistant coaching hires and he's beefed up his recruiting department.

Heading into the 2021 campaign, Harbaugh has six new assistant coaches on staff — co-defensive coordinator Maurice Linguist was hired in January but left to become Buffalo's head coach in early May — and he's shuffled around the positions in which some existing coaches will work with.

Harbaugh, who was paid slightly over $8 million in 2020, saw his extension include a pay cut, with the head man now set to make a base salary of $4 million in 2021, which will increase to $4.426 million in 2025. He can earn a maximum bonus of $3.475 million from performance-related incentives in each year of the contract.

While he's the only one on the coaching staff to have taken an individual pay cut this offseason, Harbaugh's assistant coaching salary pool is much lighter than it was in 2020. Last year, Michigan assistant coaches made a collective $6.27 million, while they'll earn just over $5.4 million this season.

Below, we examine each Michigan assistant coach, the status of their contract and what their salary will be in 2021.

