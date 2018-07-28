Michigan star defenseman Quinn Hughes announced this morning that he will be returning to U-M for his sophomore season.

It's a huge boost for coach Mel Pearson and his squad, who reached the Frozen Four last season.

Hughes was selected by the Vancouver Canucks with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft earlier this summer.

“My heart’s obviously still at Michigan,” Hughes said. “I was heart-broken when we lost to Notre Dame in the Frozen Four last year. I have never really been on a team that cares so much about each other, and I think that’s a big reason why I’m coming back, because I love my teammates."

Hughes scored five goals and tallied 24 assists as a freshman, good for third on the team. He was named second-team All-Big Ten and was a finalist for Big Ten Rookie of the Year.

He also made the Big Ten All-Freshman team, All-CHN rookie team and earned a spot on the Northeast Regional All-Tournament team.

His 24 assists are the most in program history by a freshman defenseman, while his 29 points ranks third all-time.

"I know that I can say everyone involved with Michigan hockey is extremely excited to know that Quinn has decided to return to the University of Michigan for another season," Pearson said. "Quinn was one of college hockey's best players last year and I look forward to his continued development both on and off the ice. I also would like to thank the Vancouver Canucks organization for their cooperation and support."