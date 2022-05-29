Michigan holds off Rutgers, wins Big Ten Tournament

With its season on the line for the entire weekend, Michigan stepped up to the challenge, posted a 4-1 record in the Big Ten Tournament, and punched its ticket to the NCAA Tournament.

The Wolverines opened the weekend with a pair of wins over Illinois and Maryland, before dropping their first game of the tournament to Iowa on Saturday.

Michigan needed to win the entire Big Ten Tournament to keep its season alive, and with one loss, it was just one more defeat away from seeing the end of its season.

Michigan staved off elimination in the first game of the day in a rematch against Iowa with an emphatic 13-1 victory over the Hawkeyes.

The win set up a date with second-seeded Rutgers with everything on the line.

Michigan completed the mission on Sunday night as it defeated the Scarlet Knights, 10-4, in the win-or-go-home game to clinch its spot in the NCAA Tournament.

For the fourth time in its five tournament games, Michigan scored in the first inning. Clark Elliott started off the inning with a single, and Joe Stewart followed up with a double. Matt Frey brought Elliott home with a sacrifice fly, and Michigan got on top early.

Tito Flores punched an RBI single to right field later in the inning, and the Wolverines led, 2-0 after the first half frame.

Rutgers tied the game with a run in each of the second and third innings, but Michigan quickly struck back. First baseman Jake Marti laid down a beautiful suicide squeeze bunt to give the Wolverines a 3-2 lead.

Things unraveled for the Scarlet Knights later in the game, when Marti struck out on a wild pitch, and Michigan scored on the play and all runners were safe.

Jimmy Obertop extended the lead in the eighth inning with a three-run home run to all but seal the deal for the Wolverines as the storybook ending was nearly complete.

In the ninth inning, Michigan extended its lead even more. With runners on second and third, Erik Bakich reached deep into his bag of tricks. Jack Van Remortel laid down a beautiful suicide squeeze, and both runners advanced to score.

Michigan claimed a 10-4 lead on the play, and it was all but over for Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights couldn’t muster any runs in the bottom of the ninth inning, and Michigan won its 10th Big Ten Tournament championship in program history.

The Wolverines will now head to the NCAA Tournament which will begin on Friday, June 3rd.