Michigan holds steady at No. 2 in Week 6 AP Poll, pulls closer to Georgia

Brock Heilig • Maize&BlueReview
Staff Writer
@brockheilig
Michigan, led by solid performances from J.J. McCarthy and Roman Wilson, beat the brakes off Nebraska in Lincoln on Saturday afternoon.

The Michigan quarterback and wide receiver connected on touchdown passes for the seventh and eighth times of the season as the second-ranked Wolverines blew out the Cornhuskers, 45-7.

Meanwhile, in Auburn, the unranked Tigers gave the top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs a run for their money. Auburn led for much of the first half, but a late score from Georgia gave the Bulldogs a 27-20 victory.

Georgia’s closer-than-expected win resulted in a tighter gap between the top-ranked Bulldogs and the second-ranked Wolverines in this week’s AP Poll.

Below is the entire top 25:

1. Georgia

2. Michigan

3. Texas

4. Ohio State

5. Florida State

6. Penn State

7. Washington

8. Oregon

9. USC

10. Notre Dame

11. Alabama

12. Oklahoma

13. Washington State

14. North Carolina

15. Oregon State

16. Ole Miss

17. Miami

18. Utah

19. Duke

20. Kentucky

21. Missouri

22. Tennessee

23. LSU

24. Fresno State

25. Louisville

Michigan will hit the road again next week to take on Minnesota.

