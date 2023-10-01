Michigan holds steady at No. 2 in Week 6 AP Poll, pulls closer to Georgia
Michigan, led by solid performances from J.J. McCarthy and Roman Wilson, beat the brakes off Nebraska in Lincoln on Saturday afternoon.
The Michigan quarterback and wide receiver connected on touchdown passes for the seventh and eighth times of the season as the second-ranked Wolverines blew out the Cornhuskers, 45-7.
Meanwhile, in Auburn, the unranked Tigers gave the top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs a run for their money. Auburn led for much of the first half, but a late score from Georgia gave the Bulldogs a 27-20 victory.
Georgia’s closer-than-expected win resulted in a tighter gap between the top-ranked Bulldogs and the second-ranked Wolverines in this week’s AP Poll.
Below is the entire top 25:
1. Georgia
2. Michigan
3. Texas
4. Ohio State
5. Florida State
6. Penn State
7. Washington
8. Oregon
9. USC
10. Notre Dame
11. Alabama
12. Oklahoma
13. Washington State
14. North Carolina
15. Oregon State
16. Ole Miss
17. Miami
18. Utah
19. Duke
20. Kentucky
21. Missouri
22. Tennessee
23. LSU
24. Fresno State
25. Louisville
Michigan will hit the road again next week to take on Minnesota.
