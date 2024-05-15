Michigan football is set to host former Albany cornerback Aamir Hall on a visit, according to 247Sports' Matt Zenitz.

Hall, a 6-foot-1, 200-pound cornerback from Baltimore, played two seasons at Richmond in 2021 and 2022 before transferring to Albany, where he played his junior season in 2023. With the Great Danes in 2023, Hall stuffed the stat sheet with 57 total tackles, 13 pass breakups, five interceptions and a forced fumble.

He was an FCS All-American with Albany last season, as he helped the Great Danes to the FCS semifinals in 2023.

Interestingly, Hall played two seasons for Richmond in 2021 (spring and fall), as well as the 2022 season with the Spiders.

Michigan is in the market for more depth in its defensive back room after sophomore cornerback D.J. Waller entered the Transfer Portal and ended up at Kentucky. Will Johnson and Jyaire Hill are the clear top two at cornerback right now, but an addition of Hall or another experienced cornerback could prove to serve the Wolverines well in 2024.

Last season, prior to fall camp in 2023, Michigan picked up Josh Wallace from UMass, and he wound up being one of the team's biggest Transfer Portal additions of the offseason.

It's unclear when Hall is expected to visit Ann Arbor, but Michigan will undoubtedly be all in on improving the depth of its defensive back room.

Hall's PFF grades are strong with marks of 85.7 as a defender, 78.4 in rushing defense and 88.3 in coverage.