Jake Moody was the first kicker taken in the 2023 NFL Draft on Friday night as the San Francisco 49ers selected the former Wolverine with the 99th pick in the draft. Moody, a five-year player under Jim Harbaugh in Ann Arbor, established himself as one of the best kickers in college football the last two seasons.

He won the Lou Groza Award, given to the nation's best kicker, in 2021, and he followed it up with an outstanding fifth-year season in 2022, helping the Wolverines to the College Football Playoff in both seasons.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5LaWNraW4mIzM5OyBpdCB3aXRoIHBpY2sgTm8uIDk5LiA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2ptb29kczEzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPkBqbW9vZHMxMzwvYT4geCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvNDllcnNEcmFmdD9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+IzQ5ZXJzRHJhZnQ8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdC5jby9UaFJPd0Ixc2xPIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vVGhST3dCMXNs TzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBTYW4gRnJhbmNpc2NvIDQ5ZXJzIChANDllcnMp IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vNDllcnMvc3RhdHVzLzE2 NTIxNDc0OTQwNTc1NDE2MzI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QXByaWwg MjksIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0i aHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFy c2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Moody finished his college career 69-84 (82.1 percent) on field goals and a perfect 148-148 on PATs. He finished his Michigan career with 355 points, and he'll go down as arguably the best kicker in program history.