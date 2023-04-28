Michigan kicker Jake Moody selected by San Francisco 49ers in third round
Jake Moody was the first kicker taken in the 2023 NFL Draft on Friday night as the San Francisco 49ers selected the former Wolverine with the 99th pick in the draft. Moody, a five-year player under Jim Harbaugh in Ann Arbor, established himself as one of the best kickers in college football the last two seasons.
He won the Lou Groza Award, given to the nation's best kicker, in 2021, and he followed it up with an outstanding fifth-year season in 2022, helping the Wolverines to the College Football Playoff in both seasons.
Moody finished his college career 69-84 (82.1 percent) on field goals and a perfect 148-148 on PATs. He finished his Michigan career with 355 points, and he'll go down as arguably the best kicker in program history.
He'll now head to Santa Clara, California, where he will compete with Zane Gonzalez for the starting job for San Francisco.
