Typically, replacing both starting linebackers would cause concern, but with Michigan Football, the transfer portal has delivered the answers.

Ernest Hausmann transferred to Ann Arbor from Nebraska last season and played high-level snaps. Jaishawn Barham transferred from Maryland this offseason after two years as a starter. Both just juniors, their potential is sky high.

The bigger question for Michigan is the depth behind the two starters. However, the Michigan linebacker room is not thin, with a good mix of veterans and talented underclassmen.

In a recent In the Trenches appearance, linebackers coach Brian Jean-Mary praised Hausmann and Barham but gave a detailed look at the depth chart developing behind them.

"I think Jimmy Rolder who has got some good snaps, has played in some games last year, I think he's got a chance to be a very, very productive player," Jean-Mary said.

Rolder was an intriguing freshman contributor who saw his 2023 season impacted by injuries. His ability to bounce back as the backup MIKE linebacker this year could be a game-changer.

"We have another veteran in the room in Jaydon Hood who has patiently waited his time. I think he's got a chance to really help us next year because he does have the experience and he's been in some critical situations in some games, too."

Jean-Mary is very familiar with Hood, as he recruited him to Michigan during his last stint in Ann Arbor as linebackers coach in the 2020 season. The reunion could be a great thing for Hood and the depth chart.

According to Jean-Mary, a special teams contributor is also rising the depth chart.

"I think Christian Boivin is a high-level special teams guy that I really think he's going to carve his niche in that linebacker room. I know another guy that I think the fans will be excited about, has shown some flashes but has to be more consistent in Micah Pollard"

Boivin was a special teams force in all games last season, including blocked punt against Maryland. His ability to get into rotations at linebacker would be a great bonus.

When it comes to the young guys from the 2023 and 2024 class, Jean-Mary likes their potential and won't be easing them in.

"Semaj Bridgeman and Jason Hewlett, two young guys who are very, very active. Very athletic. We're going to throw them in the fire and see how they react this spring. We have two midyears that have a chance to be really, really good in Cole Sullivan and Jeremiah Beasley."