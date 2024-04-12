Michigan linebacker Jaydon Hood has done nothing but keep his head down and work during his three years in Ann Arbor.

While his name started to emerge this time last season, being behind the likes of Junior Colson, Ernest Hausmann and Mike Barrett on the depth chart has limited his opportunities to get on the field to showcase what he can do.

Now with Colson and Barrett no longer with the program, Hood realizes there is an opportunity to see snaps this year if he works for it.

The consummate teammate, Hood told reporters this week that he is willing to do whatever it takes to get on the field this season.

"I'm working anything and everything I can do to contribute to the team," Hood said. "Special teams, playing at linebacker, helping the young kids, anything I can do to get ready. I've been working on my knowledge of the game, my awareness. Been working with BJ (Brian Jean-Mary) a lot and with Coach Wink. Preparing myself."

With departures on defense, the program has also gone through a bit of a refresh on the coaching side as well.

With both old and new faces still on staff, new voices often bring new ideas. While the program has gone through some slight changes, Hood realizes this is an opportunity for a fresh start in a familiar place.

"Yes and no," Hood said. "I definitely see it as a reset. New coaches, new culture. Now, in a sense, that I have been here, I do know what needs to be done. I was here for three years so continuing that standard and meeting new standards for the new coaches is the new goal now."

In the era of the transfer portal, it would make sense for Hood to transfer somewhere he could get regular playing time.

It happens all the time.

With the spring portal window opening up in a matter of days, no one would blame him for testing the waters.

Hood decided to stick it out and compete.

His belief in the program, he hopes, will pay off in the long run.

"I believe in this program," Hood said. "I believe in Coach Moore. I believe in Coach Wink, BJ. I believe in myself. I think following Junior (Colson) and Mike B, great examples and I think that I am able to contribute, too. I waited for a reason. I can show everybody that I can play, too."