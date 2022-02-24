Michigan Makes Denard Robinson Return Official

The Maize and Blue Review previously confirmed that Denard Robinson would return to Ann Arbor in an on campus role with recruiting, and Michigan has now made it official.

Denard Robinson has been named to the Wolverines' football staff as the assistant director of player personnel. Michigan now has a trio leading recruiting and player personnel with Albert Karschnia previously joining the staff as Director of Recruiting Operations, and the announcement of Director of Player Personnel Tom Gamble earlier today.

"Denard is an energetic guy who always has a smile on his face," said Harbaugh. "He will be a positive addition to our program in both the player personnel and player development areas. Denard has been an active member of this campus and we know he will bring that same enthusiasm and love for Michigan to our building every day. We are excited to have Denard back home at Michigan helping our team."

"I am so excited about coming back to Michigan," said Robinson. "This place means a great deal to me and I look forward to interacting with past, present and future Wolverines in my new role. Coach Harbaugh and I have been talking for almost a year about returning to help the program, and to have it finally come together is a dream come true and fulfills one of my career goals. I love this University and can't wait to get to work."

Michigan fans of course remember Denard Robinson as one of the more electric players in Wolverines history. Robinson holds the Michigan record for career total offense (10,769 yards) and is the program's all-time leader in touchdowns scored (91). He is the school's second leading rusher with 4,495 career yards, trailing only running backs coach Mike Hart, and ranks third in career rushing touchdowns (42) and is tied for second with 20 career 100-yard rushing games. Robinson is fourth in career passing yardage (6,250) and touchdown passes (49). He also has six of the top 10 single-game offensive outputs in school history.

Harbaugh has made it a focus in recent years to reconnect the program with former Wolverine players. Denard Robinson joins Jim Harbaugh, Mike Hart, Ron Bellamy, Grant Newsome, and Mike Elston currently on staff.

