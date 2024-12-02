Michigan men and women's basketball surge into rankings

With big-time wins over Virginia Tech and then-No. 22-ranked Xavier, the Michigan basketball program is in the Coaches Poll Top 25 for the first time all season, coming in 23rd. It marks the first time the Wolverines are among the nation's best 25 in the Dusty May era, and the first time overall since Nov. 14, 2022.

Michigan outlasted Virginia Tech last Monday in a back-and-forth game. Roddy Gayle Jr. led the way with 20 points in the victory, but the Wolverines didn't look overly promising in any particular area. May's team stretched a one-point halftime lead to a 12-point win over the Hokies.

Then on Thanksgiving Eve, Michigan faced its toughest challenge of the season: the Top 25-ranked Xavier Musketeers.

Danny Wolf led the way with 16 first-half points. He finished the night with 20 points on 8-of-12 shooting and 4-of-5 from beyond the arc. Michigan cruised to a blowout 25-point victory to secure the Fort Myers Tip-Off championship.

The Wolverines will begin Big Ten play on Tuesday night in Madison, Wisconsin, against the Badgers.

The Michigan women also entered the rankings this week, coming in at #23 in the AP Poll.

The Wolverines have won seven straight games after a season opening loss to current #3 South Carolina. Saturday, Michigan took down Virginia Tech 76-65. Michigan starts Big Ten play on Sunday against Northwestern before a brutal stretch in the schedule with games against #11 Oklahoma, #6 USC, and #1 UCLA.







