Michigan's annual team-wide vote for captains of the 2023 football team took place this week, and the vote favored seniority. The 2023 Wolverines are arguably one of the most talented teams in program history, and the leaders of Team 144 are apparent.

Right guard Zak Zinter, running back Blake Corum (senior), defensive tackle Kris Jenkins (senior), defensive back Mike Sainristil (fifth year), left guard Trevor Keegan (fifth year) and linebacker Michael Barrett (sixth year) were all voted captains, the team announced on Thursday.

All six players chosen (three offense and three defense) are in at least their fourth season with the program.

Mike Sainristil is the only returning captain, despite all five other captains playing a significant role on last year's squad.