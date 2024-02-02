Less than a week after being named head football coach at the University of Michigan, Sherrone Moore has now made his first hire. On Friday afternoon, Maize and Blue Review confirmed that Michigan plans to promote quarterbacks coach Kirk Campbell to offensive coordinator.

Maize and Blue Review can also confirm that Campbell will remain as quarterbacks coach, as well.

Campbell has been with the program for two seasons. He spent 2022 as an offensive analyst before being promoted to quarterbacks coach for the 2023 season.

Now, Campbell will get a chance to run his own offense with the promotion to offensive coordinator.

The role was obviously vacated when Moore took the head coaching position, and it becomes the first position to be filled in the hiring cycle for Michigan.

During his introductory press conference on Saturday, Jan. 27, Moore said he would "probably not" call plays in the 2024 season, and that he had a "good idea" of who would be calling the shots.

Many people suspected that Campbell would be the guy for the job, and now it becomes official. Campbell called the plays in the 2023 season-opener against East Carolina.

Michigan scored 30 points in the first 35 minutes of the game, and it coasted its way to a 30-3 win over the Pirates on Sept. 2, 2023.

Working with the quarterbacks this past season, Campbell built up a strong connection with J.J. McCarthy, who spoke highly of Campbell on many occasions.

Michigan still has many coaching positions to fill, including defensive coordinator, linebackers coach, special teams coordinator and potentially others.