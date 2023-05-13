Michigan's wide receiver has a mixture of returning talent with experience and young receivers looking for bigger roles this season.

What the Wolverines have to offer in the room has offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore's attention.

Appearing on the latest episode of the In the Trenches podcast, Moore was asked about the potential of the group this season. He believes the sky is the limit for the group, led by savvy veterans who are working to improve their game.

"They have the potential to be as good as any group in the country," Moore said. "It's just on them to continue the work habits that they have been doing. CJ had an outstanding spring. Fixed some things that he wanted to fix. Put him in a couple of different positions to see how he would manage. He's just a smart football player. Savvy football player. Roman continues to be Roman. Fast, explosive and doing all the things he's doing."

Outside of the veterans, the Wolverines have a number of young receivers at its disposal this season.

Whether they're freshman or second-year players with a better grasp of the scheme looking to take a step further, competition will be fierce as the season gets closer.

Moore couldn't ignore the current talk of the town, though, as Peyton O'Leary made sure to get his flowers from his offensive coordinator after the spring he had.

"The other guy that showed up in the spring game was Peyton O'Leary, a guy who really, really stood out," Moore said. "He did that all spring. So excited to see him get his chances and roll. Keep rolling with this group. The young receivers are super dynamic and exciting. Excited for the future of this group and what they are."