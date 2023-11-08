Michigan men's basketball officially signed the two members of its 2024 recruiting class, Christian Anderson Jr. and Durral "Phat Phat" Brooks on Wednesday night.

Anderson, a 6-foot four-star guard from Atlanta, Georgia, was committed to the Wolverines for more than two years before officially signing his national letter of intent on Wednesday.

As a junior last season at The Lovett School in Atlanta, Anderson averaged 26.1 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.1 assists. He finished the season with three 40-point games.

"We discovered Christian passing through the gym on the AAU circuit," Juwan Howard said. "Most talk about Christian's elite level perimeter shooting and his range and accuracy is second to none. However, he has shown high-level playmaking skills from the point guard position."

"The international experience, and success, he has gained with the German national team is unprecedented. Never backing down from a challenge, now that Christian is attending the historical Oak Hill Academy, he is practicing, and playing against, some of the nation's best."

Anderson will finish out his high school career at Oak Hill Academy in Wilson, Virginia.

Durral Brooks hasn't been committed nearly as long as Anderson — he committed in May 2023 — but the three-star guard also signed his NLI on Wednesday along with Anderson.

As a Grand Rapids, Michigan, native, Brooks is entering his fourth and final season of high school basketball with Grand Rapids Catholic Central. During his junior season with the team, he averaged 20.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 1.5 blocks per game.

"Durral is a home grown kid from the westside of Michigan," Howard said. "He understands the history and tradition of the program being a Michigan Man. 'Phat Phat' has really developed into that two-way player we want in our program. His ability to attack defenders off the dribble and finish in the paint at a high level. He can play on or off the ball. However, what attracted us to him was his willingness to be a team guy."

Brooks played his AAU ball with The Family, which produced former Michigan basketball players Kobe Bufkin, Manny Harris and DeShawn Sims.

With Dug McDaniel, George Washington III, and the two incoming freshmen next season, Michigan is in great shape at the guard position going forward.