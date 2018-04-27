Former Michigan offensive lineman Mason Cole, who enters the NFL as a center, was drafted in the third round by the Arizona Cardinals with the 97th overall pick on Friday night.

He is the first Michigan player selected in this draft.

Cole was the first true freshman to ever start at left tackle in the season opener, and started every game in his Michigan career.

"I like Cole, he's got an interesting story in terms of where he's played," ESPN analyst Todd McShay said on the NFL Draft broadcast. "25 games at left tackle, moved to center for 13 games in 2016 and then back to left tackle. Shorter arms, I don't think he quite has the range, he just to me fits better on the inside.

"He's a good efficient player, but not dominant in any area."

ESPN analyst Mel Kiper said that durability is a strength for Cole and that he can be a swing man and fill any spot on the offensive line, but is best fit for the inside of the line.

The 6-foot-5, 297-pound lineman was a three-time All-Big Ten honoree (second team, coaches and media — 2016-17; honorable mention — 2015).

Cole was Michigan's offensive captain in 2017.

Former defensive tackle Maurice "Mo" Hurst and linebacker Mike McCray are hoping to hear their names called tomorrow. According to NFL Network analyst Mike Mayock, nearly half the league has Hurst completely off their draft boards due to his heart condition.

No school has had players selected in more consecutive NFL Drafts than Michigan, which has an 80-year streak going back to 1939.