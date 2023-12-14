Michigan guard Zak Zinter has been named a First-Team All-American by the American Football Coaches Association. With that, Zinter is now a Unanimous All-American, the third straight year a Michigan player has earned the honor (Corum 2022 & Hutchinson 2021). Zinter is the 4th player to be named Unanimous All-American under Jim Harbaugh, with Jabrill Peppers earning the honor in 2016.

Blake Corum also received First-Team All-American Honors from the AFCA.

Zinter received First Team Honors from 10 publications. The AP, AFCA, FWAA, TSN, and WCFF determine Unanimous All-American status. ESPN, The Athletic, USAT, SI, and FOX also named Zinter.

2023 Unanimous All-Americans

Ollie Gordon II RB Oklahoma State

Marvin Harrison Jr. WR Ohio State

Malik Nabers WR LSU

Brock Bowers TE Georgia

Joe Alt OL Notre Dame

Cooper Beebe OL Kansas State

Jackson Powers-Johnson OL Oregon

Zak Zinter OL Michigan

Laiatu Latu DL UCLA

T'Vondre Sweat DL Texas

Payton Wilson LB NC State

Cooper DeJean DB Iowa

Xavier Watts DB Notre Dame

Tory Taylor P Iowa



