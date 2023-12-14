Michigan OL Zak Zinter named Unanimous All-American
Michigan guard Zak Zinter has been named a First-Team All-American by the American Football Coaches Association. With that, Zinter is now a Unanimous All-American, the third straight year a Michigan player has earned the honor (Corum 2022 & Hutchinson 2021). Zinter is the 4th player to be named Unanimous All-American under Jim Harbaugh, with Jabrill Peppers earning the honor in 2016.
Blake Corum also received First-Team All-American Honors from the AFCA.
Zinter received First Team Honors from 10 publications. The AP, AFCA, FWAA, TSN, and WCFF determine Unanimous All-American status. ESPN, The Athletic, USAT, SI, and FOX also named Zinter.
2023 Unanimous All-Americans
Ollie Gordon II RB Oklahoma State
Marvin Harrison Jr. WR Ohio State
Malik Nabers WR LSU
Brock Bowers TE Georgia
Joe Alt OL Notre Dame
Cooper Beebe OL Kansas State
Jackson Powers-Johnson OL Oregon
Zak Zinter OL Michigan
Laiatu Latu DL UCLA
T'Vondre Sweat DL Texas
Payton Wilson LB NC State
Cooper DeJean DB Iowa
Xavier Watts DB Notre Dame
Tory Taylor P Iowa
---
Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards
Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer
Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @lucasreimink
Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube
Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram