Rocco Spindler is ready to make his decision. The Rivals100 offensive lineman out of Clarkston (Mich.) High will announce his commitment at 6:00 P.M. ET at a ceremony at his high school. Rivals will have a live stream from the event.

Spindler has a final five of LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame, Penn State and Ohio State heading into the decision. However, all signs point this being a true Michigan-Notre Dame recruiting battle. Here is a breakdown of where things stand less than 24 hours to go before Spindler goes public with his commitment.

In His Own Words

Michigan "They are up there at the top of my list. They made the final five. They are doing an amazing job of recruiting me. They are really trying to get me to commit. They are just doing an amazing job— Coach (Jim) Harbaugh and Matty Dudek. I call them the dynamic duo." Notre Dame “Notre Dame is an amazing program. They have very challenging academics. They are recruiting the hell out of me. That’s a national championship team and academics. It’s hard to compete with that. I want to play the best competition, and with them not being in a conference, they can play those teams.”

Why Michigan Will Be The Pick

Michigan has always been the constant for Spindler. It seems like he's truly been torn down the stretch, and Michigan did a hell of a job virtually recruiting him throughout the pandemic. He has a great personal relationship with head coach Jim Harbaugh and sees Director of Recruiting Matty Dudek as a big brother figure. On top of that, Spindler was very impressed with Michigan offensive line coach Ed Warinner having all four of his eligible offensive linemen selected in this year's NFL Draft. Of course, Michigan also offers him the opportunity to stay home and make his mark in his own backyard.

Why Notre Dame Will Be The Pick

Notre Dame built up plenty of hype in the spring and appears to be the trendy pick heading into Spindler's decision. Irish offensive line coach Jeff Quinn has a strong bond with Spindler and has really sold him on being the next Quenton Nelson. Spindler also likes the small, quiet, academic centered environment that South Bend offers. Overall, Spindler really jives with Notre Dame from both a football and personality standpoint. It's why some expected Spindler to commit to the Irish before summer. Notre Dame was also the aggressor before Spindler went on a hiatus this week.

EJ's Pick