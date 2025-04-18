What we are looking for at the Michigan Football spring game

​As Michigan Football gears up for its annual Maize vs Blue Spring Game on Saturday in Ann Arbor, fans and analysts alike are eager to gain any insights into the team's direction under head coach Sherrone Moore in year two. With a blend of returning talent, promising newcomers, strategic transfers, and some big changes on offense, several storylines have dominated the talk of spring practices. Here are five things we will be looking for during the spring game when it comes to validating talk we've heard this spring. 5. Defensive Line Depth and New Additions



Advertisement

Underwood vs. Davis

The quarterback position is under intense scrutiny following a lackluster 2024 throwing the ball. With graduate transfer Mikey Keene sidelined due to injury, the spotlight shines bright on true freshman Bryce Underwood and redshirt freshman Jadyn Davis. Underwood, a five-star recruit, has impressed coaches with his maturity and skill set, drawing comparisons to former Michigan standout J.J. McCarthy. Davis, the subject of transfer rumors from season's end has shown promise during practices, and is also vying for the starting role. All signs point to Underwood starting, but Davis has positioned himself as valuable piece and part of Michigan's future and could be the backup even after Keene returns. The spring game will be a chance for both to back up some of the hype this spring.

Wide receivers in new offense

Michigan's passing game struggled in 2024, prompting a change at coordinator and a lot of attention on the wide receiver room. Now, no one expects Michigan to open up playbook by any means in a spring game, but even formations, routes, and who plays the most will be intriguing. The addition of Indiana transfer Donaven McCulley brings a seasoned presence to the group, expected to take on the X receiver role. Returning players Semaj Morgan and Fredrick Moore are anticipated to contribute significantly. Behind them a crop of talented but inexperienced players are looking to crack the rotation. Channing Goodwin and I'Marion Stewart are heading into their second seasons and have received praise this spring, but so have freshman Jamar Browder and Andrew Marsh. It could be a very different group in 2025. The spring game will offer insights into how these receivers are integrating into the new offensive scheme under coordinator Chip Lindsey.

Offensive line battles and gaps

The offensive line is undergoing a transformation, with several positions up for grabs. To be clear, Michigan's interest in tackles during the current spring portal transfer window shows this is group the coaching staff believes can be upgraded. Still, there is an interesting mix of returners and young talent looking to break through. Evan Link who started at right tackle last season is currently playing at left tackle and guard. Giovanni El-Hadi who started at right guard is also back, but at left guard. Greg Crippen is back at center. Andrew Sprague who started at right tackle against Alabama is the leader to start there in 2025. But young talent may be the story. Notably, true freshman Andrew Babalola, a five-star recruit, was the first overall pick in the spring game draft, signaling his potential impact. Battles are ongoing with names like Brady Norton and Nathan Efobi impressing this spring. Where is the offensive line at the end of spring, where are they headed, and do they need more help will be all be talking points coming out of the spring game.

Law and Order

The backfield features an intriguing duo in Alabama transfer Justice Haynes and redshirt freshman Jordan Marshall. With Benjamin Hall now in the portal, these two are the clear leads of the Michigan rushing attack. Haynes brings experience and a versatile skill set, while Marshall aims to build on his impressive performance in the ReliaQuest Bowl. The duo dubbed "Law and Order," is expected to be a focal point of Michigan's offense both running and catching the ball. Both backs have similar skills. We aren't going to learn much about pecking order or defined roles, but the hype can get louder for the two backs expected to be the next great Michigan rushing duo.

Replacing Graham, Grant, Stewart