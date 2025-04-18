Michigan adds former Missouri punter Luke Bauer from Transfer Portal

Michigan football added its first piece through the Transfer Portal on Friday afternoon in former Missouri punter Luke Bauer. Bauer, a junior, spent two seasons with the Tigers, will join the Wolverines and bolster Michigan's special teams unit, which was in great need of a stud punter.

Last season, Tommy Doman was the team's starting punter, but he struggled mightily throughout the season. Before Michigan's ReliaQuest Bowl win over Alabama, Doman transferred to Florida, and Hudson Hollenbeck took over punting duties.

However, heading into 2025, Michigan was in great need of a star punter who is capable of flipping the field, and it appears Bauer could be the answer.

At 6-foot-5 and 221 pounds, Bauer, a St. Louis, Missouri, native, had two great years at Missouri. As a freshman, Bauer had 22 punts for an average of 41.9 yards, with a long of 73 yards.

As a sophomore, Bauer posted solid numbers. He launched 49 punts in 13 games, and he averaged 41.8 yards per boot, with a long of 62 yards. In his sophomore season, Bauer kicked 2,047 yards worth of punts.

It appears Bauer will compete with Hollenbeck for the team's starting punter role.