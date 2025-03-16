Michigan outlasts Wisconsin in slugfest, wins 2025 Big Ten Tournament

The Michigan Wolverines have won the 2025 Big Ten Tournament. In a tight 59-53 affair, the Wolverines overcame poor shooting to claim the 2025 tournament crown.

No Michigan player finished the game with more than 11 points, but the Wolverines gutted out an ugly victory.

U-M opened up an early lead, but neither team looked overly impressive. Both teams showed signs of fatigue. Wisconsin was playing its fourth game in four days, and Michigan was on its third game in as many days.

In a half just about as ugly as the first half of Michigan's February game against Nebraska, the Wolverines trailed Wisconsin, 23-21 at halftime. There wasn't much to write home about in the first half.

Impressively, Michigan held Wisconsin leading scorer John Tonje scoreless in the first half. Despite the impressive defensive performance, the Wolverines still trailed.

At halftime, Vlad Goldin led all Michigan scorers with seven points.

In the second half, the Badgers opened up an 11-point lead over the Wolverines. It seemed as if fatigue would overtake Michigan and sink the Wolverines and their hopes of winning the tournament title.

But a big lift from L.J. Cason early in the second half sparked a run, and Michigan tied the game at 45 apiece with 5:50 remaining in the game.

The teams then traded buckets for a few minutes, but Michigan ultimately ended up winning the game at the free throw line, going 6-for-6 from the charity stripe down the stretch.

With the win, Michigan officially secures a berth in the NCAA Tournament. The Wolverines will enter the Big Dance with a 25-9 overall record.