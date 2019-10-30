Michigan QB Commit JD Johnson Unable To Continue Football Career
Michigan quarterback commit JD Johnson has seen his football career come to an abrupt end.
The four-star 2020 prospect from Phoenix (Ariz.) Pinnacle announced that he would no longer be able to continue his football career due to medical complications.
Here is his full statement.
Next Chapter#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/vNqVO9agib— JD Johnson (@jd10johnson) October 30, 2019
As Johnson mentioned, Michigan and head coach Jim Harbaugh will honor his scholarship.
Johnson originally committed to Michigan last December over offers from Arizona, Colorado State, Oregon State, South Carolina, Texas A&M and UNLV.
Michigan currently has 23 commits in its 2020 recruiting class, which is ranked No. 7 nationally.
---
