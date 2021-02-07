 Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting Thoughts From Pylon 7v7 Dallas
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-02-07 21:10:12 -0600') }} football Edit

Michigan Recruiting Observations From Pylon 7v7 Dallas

Rising 2023 defensive back Jamel Johnson holds a Michigan offer.
Rising 2023 defensive back Jamel Johnson holds a Michigan offer.
EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

The Wolverine's EJ Holland was in Dallas this weekend and saw a number of Michigan targets in action.

Click Here to read this update.

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}