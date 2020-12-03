 Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting Related Thoughts On Updated Rankings
{{ timeAgo('2020-12-03 17:27:57 -0600') }} football Edit

Michigan Related Thoughts On Updated Recruiting Rankings

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
The Rivals.com national team released its updated Top 250 national recruiting rankings earlier this week, which resulted in a lot of movement for Michigan commits.

Only one prospect moved up, while every other Rivals250 member tumbled, including one that dropped completely off the list.

Rivals100 linebacker Junior Colson is committed to Michigan. (Rivals.com)

I spent all fall on the road evaluating Michigan's 2021 recruiting class and have seen all 21 members in at least one setting this year.

Here are my thoughts on the updated rankings.

