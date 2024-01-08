Advertisement
News More News
ago football Edit

Michigan releases availability report ahead of national championship

Josh Henschke • Maize&BlueReview
Publisher
@JoshHenschke
Publisher of The Maize and Blue Review on the Rivals/Yahoo! network.

Michigan is all set to compete in the national championship against Washington on Monday but will do so without a handful of players in the process, including one rotational piece on the fence with playing.

According to the Big Ten availability report before the game, the Wolverines will be without offensive lineman Zak Zinter, running back Cole Cabana and defensive lineman Rayshaun Benny.

Benny, who played against Alabama, suffered a lower-leg injury during the game and it appears he will miss some time.

As for those who are questionable, the Wolverines list rotational safety Quinten Johnson as questionable.

Kickoff is set to take place at 7:30 ET on ESPN.

---

Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards

Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer

Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @lucasreimink

Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify

Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube

Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement