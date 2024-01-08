Michigan is all set to compete in the national championship against Washington on Monday but will do so without a handful of players in the process, including one rotational piece on the fence with playing.

According to the Big Ten availability report before the game, the Wolverines will be without offensive lineman Zak Zinter, running back Cole Cabana and defensive lineman Rayshaun Benny.

Benny, who played against Alabama, suffered a lower-leg injury during the game and it appears he will miss some time.

As for those who are questionable, the Wolverines list rotational safety Quinten Johnson as questionable.

Kickoff is set to take place at 7:30 ET on ESPN.