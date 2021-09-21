Michigan's Dominant Rushing Attack Will Attract Elite OL, RB Recruits

Jim Harbaugh had a confused look on his face at his weekly Monday press conference. It wasn’t that Michigan’s head football coach was ill-prepared for the media. No, nothing like that — Harbaugh is obviously a pro. It was simply a natural reaction to one of the most puzzling questions he’s received all season. ‘What do you think the recruiting implications are of the style of offense you guys are running, and, I mean, is that… does that... factor into how you devise an offense? You know, what the recruiting impact would be? Like how you… if you’re selling Michigan as a, you know, a running team to future players and a place for, you know, maybe for offensive linemen, who, and running backs, who, you know, top… topflight players… at those… at those positions.’

The reporter stammered for around 30 seconds all while Harbaugh’s facial expressions signaled everything from frustration to genuine bewilderment to amusement. “We’re trying to move the ball,” Harbaugh eventually quipped. And Michigan has done just that. Through the first three games of the season, the Wolverines are averaging more than 500 yards per contest and boast the top rushing attack in the country (350.3 ypg). Budding star Blake Corum also happens to be the first Michigan running back to rush for more than 100 yards in the first three games of the season since his position coach, Mike Hart, did it in 2007. Michigan has pounded its opponents into oblivion, with its offensive line — under the guidance of first-year position coach Sherrone Moore — controlling the trenches and opening up huge holes for Corum, Hassan Haskins and Donovan Edwards. Needless to say, Michigan’s physical style of football has moved the needle with both offensive line and running back recruits. One of the most important remaining targets on the board this cycle is Rivals100 offensive lineman Josh Conerly, the No. 47 ranked prospect nationally. The Seattle (Wash.) Rainier Beach prospect is about as ‘topflight’ as they come and was on hand to witness Michigan’s drubbing of home state program Washington in a marquee game at The Big House.

On that night, the Wolverines dominated the Huskies upfront and rushed for 343 yards, with Corum and Haskins topping 150 yards apiece and combining for all four of U-M’s touchdowns. “I’ve never seen anybody run the ball on UW like that EVER,” Conerly messaged me after the win. Michigan offensive line commit Connor Jones, who made an unofficial visit for the game against Washington, was equally as impressed. “The dominance of the offensive line had made me really excited for the future,” he said. Michigan made its mark with future top targets such as 2023 Rivals250 prospect Amir Herring, Dylan Senda, the No. 2 ranked center for next cycle, Landen Hatchett, another highly touted center in the 2023 class, and blue chip 2024 recruit Papa Ahfua. All four underclassmen were also in attendance for the game. Overall, Michigan is in a strong position to close with Conerly this cycle, and its performances this fall should give them a legitimate shot with elite 2023 prospects like the trio mentioned above as well as Rivals100 prospects Luke Montgomery and Payton Kirkland, both of whom were on campus this summer. If you’re wondering about running back recruits, yes, they have also been impressed. “I loved the running game,” Michigan running back commit CJ Stokes messaged me after the victory over Washington. “They fed the back that was hot and established the run early.” A year after landing one of the top backs in the country in the aforementioned Donovan Edwards, the Wolverines notched a verbal pledge from Stokes, an ultra-productive back from South Carolina with a skillset that should complement Edwards well down the line. Next cycle, Hart and company have already zeroed in on 2023 Rivals250 running back Jayden Limar, who made his first trip to Michigan for the game against Washington and was in awe of the way the Wolverines ran the ball.