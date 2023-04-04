While both Michigan running backs Donovan Edwards and Blake Corum are on the right track to being fully healthy for fall camp, the duo headline what could be the most explosive running back room in the country. Couple that with a loaded offensive line room and the Wolverines look to pick up right where it left off with its ground game from last season.

Making an appearance during the pre-spring game pep rally, Edwards, in typical Edwards fashion, took the microphone and from Jan Jansen and boisterously discussed he and his backfield partner and the plans the two have for this season.

"First of all, we've got the best backfield in the country right now," Edwards said. "You've never seen a backfield so electric in Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards. We're bringing everything to the table. We love the Michigan fans, we love the Michigan program, both of us are going to win the Heisman and we're going to split it with each other. We're both going to win the Doak Walker Award. We're going to split that, too."

Not to be outdone, Corum also added his two cents on the matter.

"Walter Camp," Corum said. "We're both going to win that, too."'

It goes to show the relationship the two running backs have with one another. While both are competing for snaps and to be featured in the U-M offense, both are fast friends and realize what the two can do together.

Even if it does mean both being successful enough to enter the draft after the season.

"Whatever awards they've got we're both going to show out for each other," Edwards said. "We're both going first-round overall."