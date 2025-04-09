Michigan guard Phat Phat Brooks enters Transfer Portal

Michigan freshman guard Durral 'Phat Phat' Brooks has entered the Transfer Portal. ESPN's Jeff Borzello first reported the news on Wednesday morning.

Brooks, a former in-state three-star recruit from Catholic Central High School in Grand Rapids, had a very illustrious high school career. He won the Michigan state championship as a senior, and he also earned the Mr. Basketball honor his senior season.

The high school stud arrived at Michigan alongside fellow guards LJ Cason and Justin Pippen. Of the three freshmen this season, Brooks earned the least amount of playing time by a significant margin.

Brooks played in 15 of Michigan's 37 games, averaging 0.8 points and 0.7 rebounds per contest. He shot 2-for-6 from the floor as a freshman and converted on one of his three 3-point attempts.

Now, the 6-foot-2, 190-pound guard will be in search of his second school in two seasons.

The Grand Rapids, Michigan, native joins Tre Donaldson (Miami), Pippen (Cal), Jace Howard (TBD) and Sam Walters (TBD) as the five Michigan players to enter the Transfer Portal this offseason.

Brooks bid farewell to Michigan in a post on X Wednesday morning: "I've loved everything about @umichbball since I was in diapers and that feeling will never change," Brooks wrote. "It's a special place and I appreciate my teammates, coaches, and every member of the maize n blue community who has supported my growth. Thank you all."