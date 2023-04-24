Michigan football's second transfer portal entry of the day has been confirmed, as safety R.J. Moten is the next in line to depart the program.

Moten joins wide receiver A.J. Henning as the latest Wolverines to enter the portal.

He finishes his career in Ann Arbor appearing in 29 games for the program. He amassed over 65 total tackles, 17 assisted tackles and 48 solo tackles.

He also had two interceptions and six pass deflections during his career.

The U-M safety room returns a loaded room with experience, as stalwart Rod Moore will be back with the program this season. Makari Paige also saw an uptick in his production last season.

