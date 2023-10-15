Michigan stays at No. 2, inches closer to Georgia in latest AP Poll
It was another dominant performance from Michigan on Saturday. After a slow start to the game, the J.J. McCarthy-led Wolverines cruised to a 52-7 victory over Indiana at the Big House.
McCarthy thew for 222 yards and three touchdowns on 14/17 passing in the convincing victory.
Blake Corum also ran for two touchdowns in the win, passing both Mike Hart and Denard Robinson in career all-time rushing touchdowns in Michigan history.
The impressive performance — along with an uninspiring showing from Georgia against Vanderbilt — was enough to give Michigan five more first-place votes than last week, but Michigan continues to come in at No. 2 in the country — exactly where it started the season.
Below is the full AP Poll:
1. Georgia
2. Michigan
3. Ohio State
4. Florida State
5. Washington
6. Oklahoma
7. Penn State
8. Texas
9. Oregon
10. North Carolina
11. Alabama
12. Oregon State
13. Ole Miss
14. Utah
15. Notre Dame
16. Duke
17. Tennessee
18. USC
19. LSU
20. Missouri
21. Louisville
22. Air Force
23. Tulane
24. Iowa
25. UCLA
Michigan will head to East Lansing next weekend to take on Michigan State in a battle for Paul Bunyan. The rivalry game will begin at 7:30 and will air on NBC.
---
