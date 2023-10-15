It was another dominant performance from Michigan on Saturday. After a slow start to the game, the J.J. McCarthy-led Wolverines cruised to a 52-7 victory over Indiana at the Big House.

McCarthy thew for 222 yards and three touchdowns on 14/17 passing in the convincing victory.

Blake Corum also ran for two touchdowns in the win, passing both Mike Hart and Denard Robinson in career all-time rushing touchdowns in Michigan history.

The impressive performance — along with an uninspiring showing from Georgia against Vanderbilt — was enough to give Michigan five more first-place votes than last week, but Michigan continues to come in at No. 2 in the country — exactly where it started the season.

Below is the full AP Poll:

1. Georgia

2. Michigan

3. Ohio State

4. Florida State

5. Washington

6. Oklahoma

7. Penn State

8. Texas

9. Oregon

10. North Carolina

11. Alabama

12. Oregon State

13. Ole Miss

14. Utah

15. Notre Dame

16. Duke

17. Tennessee

18. USC

19. LSU

20. Missouri

21. Louisville

22. Air Force

23. Tulane

24. Iowa

25. UCLA

Michigan will head to East Lansing next weekend to take on Michigan State in a battle for Paul Bunyan. The rivalry game will begin at 7:30 and will air on NBC.