News More News
ago football Edit

Michigan to host elite 2026 defensive back

Josh Henschke • Maize&BlueReview
Publisher
@JoshHenschke
Publisher of The Maize and Blue Review on the Rivals/Yahoo! network.
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Michigan is set to host one of the top emerging defensive backs in the 2026 class next week.

According to IMG Academy's Zech Fort, he will be making a trip to Ann Arbor to check out the U-M program on May 30.

He posted the news on his social media account.

The Wolverines recently offered the Florida native and is looking forward to building a bond with the U-M program.

U-M's development of defensive backs was something that stood out to him in the early stages.

"I know they have produced great DBs at the next level, and I know they are great at developing players," Fort told Maize & Blue Review in May. "I want to learn more about how the coaches there coach, and I just want to learn more about the program farther into my recruitment."

---

Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards

Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer

Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @lucasreimink

Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify

Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube

Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}