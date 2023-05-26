Michigan to host elite 2026 defensive back
Michigan is set to host one of the top emerging defensive backs in the 2026 class next week.
According to IMG Academy's Zech Fort, he will be making a trip to Ann Arbor to check out the U-M program on May 30.
He posted the news on his social media account.
The Wolverines recently offered the Florida native and is looking forward to building a bond with the U-M program.
U-M's development of defensive backs was something that stood out to him in the early stages.
"I know they have produced great DBs at the next level, and I know they are great at developing players," Fort told Maize & Blue Review in May. "I want to learn more about how the coaches there coach, and I just want to learn more about the program farther into my recruitment."
