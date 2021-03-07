Michigan Wolverines basketball (19-2, 14-2 Big Ten) is set for a rematch against Michigan State (14-11, 8-11 Big Ten), after winning in blowout fashion Thursday night at Crisler Center, 69-50.

With the win in the first meeting, the Wolverines clinched the outright Big Ten title, their first since 2014. Michigan State is now even more desperate heading into this one, still in search for another signature win to boost its tournament hopes.

With Michigan locked into the No. 1 seed in next week's Big Ten Tournament and MSU locked into the No. 9 seed, the two teams may meet again in the quarterfinals Friday if the Spartans take care of business in their first-round game Thursday.

The Matchup

Michigan's defense was stifling in part one of this two-game series, with the Spartans shooting 36.4 percent from the field and 0-of-9 from three-point land. MSU relies heavily on junior forward Aaron Henry and fifth-year senior guard Joshua Langford to carry the scoring load, but both were held in check by the Maize and Blue. Henry finished just under his season average with 14 points (on 15 shots) and Langford was a dismal 2-of-10 from the field with six points.

The Spartans' offense, which ranks 13th in the Big Ten in efficiency, scored just 0.76 points per possession on Thursday and failed to make a field goal for a 10-minute stretch in the second half.

On the other end of the floor, Michigan's offense ran through sophomore wing Franz Wagner, who scored a game-high 19 points and hit four of his six attempts from beyond the arc, with the Spartans routinely going under ball screens and leaving him with space to shoot. Freshman center Hunter Dickinson overpowered the Spartans' smaller bigs, scoring 14 points and grabbing 10 boards.

The Wolverines have the third-most efficient offense in the conference and were able to register 1.05 points per possession against Tom Izzo's group that ranks eighth in the league defensively.

Below is everything you need to know ahead of the game, including notes on every significant player, key statistics, a Q&A with Michigan State beat writer Kyle Austin of MLive and more.