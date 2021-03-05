Michigan Wolverines basketball head coach Juwan Howard is 2-1 against Michigan State and Tom Izzo. (AP Images)

1. Player of the game: Franz Wagner

Michigan sophomore wing Franz Wagner bounced back from a rough outing against Illinois (two points) with a stellar showing against rival Michigan State — which is the expectation for a Wagner wearing Maize and Blue. Despite this one being lopsided, with the Wolverines leading by 28 in the second half before garbage time, it was a clumsy game for much of the first half. Even Wagner, who didn't score a point in the game's first 13 minutes, got off to a slow start. But he exploded from there, scoring 19 points in the next 20 minutes and running the offense. He was outstanding in ball-screen actions, was aggressive getting downhill and made the Spartans pay by nailing threes (4-of-6) when they went under screens. Michigan needed somebody to step up and take over, and Wagner was that guy to serve as the catalyst on both ends. Defensively, Wagner had his hands in passing lanes — notching one steal — was stout in help-side position and limited MSU junior forward Aaron Henry, who turned it over four times, to 6-of-15 from the field.

2. Michigan made a run, and Michigan State had no answers