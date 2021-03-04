It was a special evening for everyone wearing the Maize and Blue, especially the seniors and fifth-year seniors who have given all they have to this program — forwards Isaiah Livers and Austin Davis, and guards Chaundee Brown, Mike Smith and Eli Brooks.

Tonight played out like a fairy tale in a lot of ways at Crisler Center, with the Michigan Wolverines’ basketball team not only blowing out hated rival Michigan State on Senior Night, but clinching the outright Big Ten championship in the process.

Livers was the final one of the bunch to leave the court tonight, kissing the blue block M at Crisler Center’s midcourt before departing one final time.

“I told myself when I woke up this morning that no matter what the result of the game or my performance was, I was going to kiss the floor,” he said afterward. “I knew it was the last time I’d play at Crisler and I just had to — that’s how much love I have for the campus and coaches and this place.

“[Former teammate] Muhammad [Ali Abdur-Rahkman] texted me today and told me to leave it all out on the floor tonight and be regular-season champs.”

That’s exactly what Livers and his Wolverine brethren did, taking home their 15th regular-season championship in the process in the toughest conference in America. U-M’s two conference titles under former head man John Beilein were obviously special as well (2012 and 2014), but this one is as special as any of the school’s previous ones when considering everything this year's team had to fight through off the court.

“At the beginning of the year, everyone asked whether or not we’d even have a season,” Livers recalled. “Coach [Juwan] Howard did a great job keeping our eyes on the road and the journey, and what we wanted to do and what our goals were.

“Doing this tonight on Senior Night is what I’ve dreamed about and envisioned, and what made me work so hard during lifting sessions and during games when I’m tired. This is what drives us at Michigan basketball — we want to hang banners.”

Michigan State and Michigan ended the regular season against one another with a Big Ten championship at stake two years ago as well, with the Spartans coming out on top.

That game in East Lansing has remained in the minds of the veteran Wolverines and added to tonight’s fire, Brooks revealed.

“I remember MSU celebrating on their court after they clinched against us [in 2019],” Brooks recalled. “I remember it so vividly, so this means a lot tonight. We didn’t have to talk about it at all because everyone remembered it.

“Last year, Maryland clinched on their home court against us too and there was confetti falling as we were walking out. We want to win every single game, and it just happened to be against Michigan State that we clinched.”

“It’s even sweeter to do this against MSU,” fifth-year senior point guard Mike Smith admitted, with tonight’s game actually being his first-ever matchup with the Spartans.