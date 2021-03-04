TheWolverine - Wolverine Watch: One Meaningful Championship

In the end, they jumped around like T-ball kids on their way to ice cream as confetti rained down at Crisler Center.

The Wolverines beat the Spartans, 69-50, but they did much more than that. They beat COVID. They beat a 23-day stretch of forced idleness, when they desperately wanted to play. They went from unranked in the preseason to No. 2 in the nation, with more to come.

The starters celebrated early, coming off the floor to hugs and high-fives. Senior captain Isaiah Livers dropped to pushup position and kissed the block “M” at midcourt.

In the end, they left no doubt. The Big Ten champions treated the league’s ninth-place team like one more roadkill annoyance on the road to No. 1.

“Man! It’s a great feeling!” exulted sophomore forward Franz Wagner. “I’ve never cut a net like this before. There are so many good teams in this league that it’s never guaranteed, but that’s why you work so hard in the summer — for this to come true.”

“This is amazing,” senior guard Chaundee Brown Jr. concurred, while keeping an eye to the future. “We have an amazing team, we all worked together as a team, and I can’t thank everyone enough. My goal was to come here and win, and this is part of it. We’ve got two more rings [to go]. We’re still working on it.”

Illinois coach Brad Underwood blustered that there’s no Big Ten title that means anything this year. But don’t tell it to this crew, who went out and nailed one down.

“It means a lot,” Livers insisted. “My four years, I’d never gotten a regular-season championship. This was definitely on my checklist, returning to Ann Arbor, to get it outright. We worked very hard, talked about it, put it into action.

“We’ve still got a journey ahead of us. We’re going to stay focused.”

Juwan Howard will make sure of it. When someone mentioned the prospect of observers saying Sunday’s rematch with MSU won’t mean much, the head coach nearly spit his water.

It means a lot, he assured. But so did this. Howard tucked some post-game confetti into his pocket, just to remind himself of the sweetness of the moment. He danced, having earned the right.

“It means a lot,” he said. “it’s gratifying. With what we all have dealt with, during this pandemic, these are very challenging times. We didn’t make excuses. We rolled up our sleeves and figured it out along the way … we continued to keep grinding and grinding.

“This is the toughest conference in college basketball, night-in and night-out. We’re always going to get every team’s best, just like they’re going to get our best. We were fortunate enough to win a Big Ten championship in the regular season.

“It’s hard doing that. It’s so hard. I remember as a player, it was very hard for us. To do it this year, it’s a beautiful moment.”