Michigan WBB decimates Long Beach State 111-56

Show up and show out has been the name of the game for the Michigan women's basketball program during its non-conference slate of home games of late.

Long Beach State is the latest to be decimated by the Wolverines as the program put on an offensive clinic in a 111-56 win over Long Beach State on Sunday.

Star freshman Olivia Olson once again led the Wolverines by adding 23 points on 10-15 shooting. She also added a pair of rebounds and assists in the winning effort.

The Wolverines once again were propelled by a strong start with a 23-12 lead at the end of the first quarter. It was much more of the same by halftime, with the Wolverines' strong shooting performance propelling U-M to a 25-point lead at the half.

Despite Long Beach State's best efforts to clog up the pain, the Wolverines managed to score 62 points in the paint on 53% shooting on the night.

Freshman guard Syla Swords continues to be a scoring threat for the Wolverines, adding 18 points and 8 rebounds. Senior Jordan Hobbs added 12 points and senior center Yulia Grabovskaia added 13 points to pace the program.

U-M returns to action on Friday, November 29, to take on Belmont in the Fort Myers Tip-Off.